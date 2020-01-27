Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Raymond James worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

RJF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.74. 21,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $97.66. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,495 shares of company stock worth $4,203,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.