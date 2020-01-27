Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.42% of Air Transport Services Group worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,737.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock worth $1,056,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

