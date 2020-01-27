Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $3,894,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 592,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

