Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. 1,138,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

