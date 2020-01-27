Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $76.91. 7,732,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.