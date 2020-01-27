Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,967 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.51% of Olin worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

