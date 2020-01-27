Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Union Bankshares worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

AUB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. 6,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

