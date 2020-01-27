Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,353 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.32. 28,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

