Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 719,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,800,000. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.91% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 15,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

