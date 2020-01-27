Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.77. 41,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.