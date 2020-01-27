Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Stoneridge worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stoneridge by 8,017.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,181,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,279,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,113.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.