Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,504. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

