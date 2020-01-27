Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $189,280,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 32.8% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,860,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 706,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 32.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,642,000 after acquiring an additional 510,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 275,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ CY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. 113,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,426.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,330. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.