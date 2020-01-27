Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 150,506 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,506 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Store Capital worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Store Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Store Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Store Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOR. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

