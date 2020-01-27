Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 26,750 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 68.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

