Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €260.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €260.00 ($302.33) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €283.23 ($329.34).

