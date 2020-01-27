Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.96 ($6.93).

CBK opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.50. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

