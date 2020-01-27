Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GVDNY. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.