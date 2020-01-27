Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.30 ($20.11).

Shares of LHA opened at €13.89 ($16.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.06 and a 200 day moving average of €15.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

