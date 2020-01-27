DeVault Hits 24 Hour Volume of $711.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market capitalization of $23,905.00 and approximately $711.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeVault has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00074494 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

