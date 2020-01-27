Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $72,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average of $165.22. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.