Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report sales of $202.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.28 million and the lowest is $186.07 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $595.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.55 million to $621.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $763.43 million, with estimates ranging from $697.62 million to $855.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

DSSI stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.