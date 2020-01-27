DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. 3,747,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,982. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 1,998,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,579,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,960,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 780,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 787,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.