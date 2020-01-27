Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post sales of $26.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,614.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $111.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $159.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $329.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

DRNA stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock worth $123,462,978. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

