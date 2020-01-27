Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 16,200,000 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 44.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 212,183 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,073.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

