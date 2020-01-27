Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

