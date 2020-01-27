DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $89,993.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.01289012 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000696 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,477,560 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.