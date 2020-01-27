Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $29.48 million and $1.07 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,900,497 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

