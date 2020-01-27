DigixDAO Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $31.38 or 0.00344739 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Livecoin, BigONE and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $62.76 million and approximately $919,595.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Livecoin, AirSwap, IDEX, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

