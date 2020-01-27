Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 333.70 ($4.39) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

