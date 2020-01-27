Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CEO Buys $1,111,800.00 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.