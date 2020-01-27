Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott Purchases 3,400 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.91. 4,545,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

