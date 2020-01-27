DMarket (DMT) Price Up 7.7% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $1.31 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

