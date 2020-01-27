Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Exmo, QBTC and Poloniex. Dogecoin has a market cap of $295.08 million and approximately $90.22 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00676143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006951 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,074,288,684 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Indodax, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Bit-Z, BiteBTC, Fatbtc, Sistemkoin, Graviex, BitFlip, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, Coindeal, Ovis, Coinbe, Gate.io, Tripe Dice Exchange, FreiExchange, Tux Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Bits Blockchain, Livecoin, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, YoBit, Upbit, C-CEX, cfinex, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Novaexchange, ZB.COM, Poloniex, C-Patex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, Coinsquare, Exrates, Exmo, QBTC, BX Thailand, Robinhood, Bitsane, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Bitbns, Cryptomate and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

