Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,061 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Blackstone Group worth $81,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 569,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 335,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

