Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $78,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

