Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of General Motors worth $98,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. 591,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

