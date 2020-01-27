Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $70.18 Million Stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $70,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.86. 583,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,112. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $342.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.