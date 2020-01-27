Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $77.77 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 89,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 62,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.