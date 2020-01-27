Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $78.76 Million Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $78,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

DISCK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. 388,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

