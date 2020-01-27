Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SS&C Technologies worth $68,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.10. 35,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

