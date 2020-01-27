Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 14,370 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,211 shares of company stock worth $64,530,786. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

NYSE MA traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.77. 187,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

