Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 16,956 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the period. Masco accounts for about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Masco worth $76,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 256,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,586 shares of company stock worth $19,382,496. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

