Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,897 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.28% of Air Lease worth $68,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 87,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,986,599.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,250,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

