Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 5,506 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $85,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $161.71. 211,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

