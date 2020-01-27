Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Aptiv worth $84,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.52.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.10. 84,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,610. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

