Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $80.48 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,429,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,482,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,186,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 435,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

