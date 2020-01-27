Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,318. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

