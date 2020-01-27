Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

INTU stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.45. 494,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.69 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

