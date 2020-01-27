Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,912. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

